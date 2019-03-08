Have I Got News For You star to improvise at The Alban Arena

Paul Merton and his Impro Chums are coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans Supplied by The Alban Arena

A Have I Got News For You regular will be improvising with his comedy mates in St Albans.

Paul Merton's Impro Chums can be seen at The Alban Arena on Monday, June 10 at 8pm.

It will be another mind-blowing evening of improvisation with HIGNFY team captain Paul Merton alongside Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton.

The collective improvisational experience embodied in 'the Chums' is enough to stun an elephant.

They flex their improvisational muscles to delight and entertain audiences in this country and abroad.

"Merton's Chums are some of the most seasoned performers in this field and know just how to work the games, the suggestions and the audience for maximum effect," said the British Theatre Guide.

The show has a 14 plus age recommendation as it may contain some swearing and adult themes.

Tickets cost £23 and £21.

● Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk