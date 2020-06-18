New Carpool Comedy shows added to Park & Dine Theatre at Luton Hoo Estate

Comedian Mark Watson will bring his Carpool Comedy Club to the Luton Hoo Estate. Supplied by Gaby Jerrard PR who are handling PR for the tour

Two new comedy shows have been added to the Drive & Dine Theatre coming to the Luton Hoo Estate in July.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drive & Dine Theatre is a new experience from the creators of the Pub in the Park Festival Tour. Drive & Dine Theatre is a new experience from the creators of the Pub in the Park Festival Tour.

Stand-up comedian Mark Watson will be bringing the first ever Carpool Comedy Club to the venue near St Albans next month as part of the entertainment organised by Pub in the Park and celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s team.

As well as appearing on Saturday, July 11, there will be two new Carpool Comedy gigs on Sunday, July 12, as well as the drive-in movies on offer.

Appearing at the ultimate drive-in comedy tour on July 12 at 5pm and 9pm will be Edinburgh Fringe favourite Mark Watson and fellow former Taskmaster star Sara Pascoe.

The 5pm comedy show on Saturday, July 11 featuring Mark Watson, Shappi Khorsandi and Ed Gamble has already sold out.

Drive & Dine Theatre cinema screenings will take place at Luton Hoo Estate, a short drive from St Albans, from Tuesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 19.

To buy tickets, visit driveanddinetheatre.com/st-albans