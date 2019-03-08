Jason Byrne tops bill at Live at The Alban Arena comedy night in St Albans

Comedy night Live at The Alban Arena returns to St Albans with another quaity line-up of stand-up comedians. The Alban Arena

A quality line-up of stand-up comedians will have the audience in stitches in St Albans at June's Live at The Alban Arena night.

The latest edition of the St Albans entertainment venue's comedy night features Jason Byrne, Zoe Lyons, Adam Hess, Lou Sanders and Colin Hoult.

The biggest selling comedian at the Edinburgh Fringe, award-winner Jason Byrne's inspired, original brand of high-energy intelligent lunacy ensures that there is no other comedian like him.

He's well known to comedy fans throughout the UK after making appearances on multiple TV and radio shows, including BBC One's Live at the Apollo, Dave's One Night Stand and BBC Radio 4's Just A Minute.

He's joined by Zoe Lyons.

As seen on Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo, Zoe is one of the country's most skilled performers with her confident and razor-sharp delivery.

The show also includes the infectious silliness of Adam Hess.

A previous Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee, Adam has appeared on ITV's Live at the Palladium.

Completing the line-up on Friday, June 21 are Lou Sanders, one of the contestants on the upcoming series of Taskmaster, and Colin Hoult as his alter ego Anna Mann.

The evening contains adult themes and language and the line-up is subject to change.

Tickets cost £25. They are available online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.