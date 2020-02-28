The Masked Singer finalist Jason Manford comes to St Albans
Supplied by the Alban Arena
Tickets go on sale today for comedian Jason Manford's Like Me tour, which includes a date in St Albans.
Fresh from finishing second in The Masked Singer on TV, Jason Manford has announced a new stand-up tour.
His Like Me show comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, but tickets go on general sale today - Friday, February 28 - at 10am.
The Absolute Radio host showcased his singing ability on ITV1 by reaching the final of The Masked Singer as 'Hedgehog'.
He finished runner-up in the reality contest behind Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts' Queen Bee.
Like Me is Jason's latest comic offering, and is sure to be "expert observational comedy" (The Guardian) mixed with "comic gold" (Mail on Sunday).
Jason said: "After the fun we had on my last tour, Muddle Class, I'm excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show, Like Me.
"In these trying times it's always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!
"So I'm coming to a venue near you in 2021 so we can have a good laugh together. See you then."
As well as his recent appearances on The Masked Singer, Jason has also appeared on TV in First & Last (BBC One), What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1), Scarborough (BBC One), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1).
Tickets for Jason Manford: Like Me in St Albans cost £30.
Visit www.alban-arena.co.uk/events/jason-manford-like-me/ to book online or call the box office on 01727 844488.