Comedy club night returns to St Albans theatre

Carey Marx will appear at the Humdingers Comedy Club night at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans Supplied by Humdingers Comedy Club

If you fancy a good laugh, a comedy club night returns to a St Albans venue this week with a quality line-up of four stand-ups.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jenny Collier will appear at the Humdingers Comedy Club night at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans Jenny Collier will appear at the Humdingers Comedy Club night at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans

Humdingers Comedy takes place at the Abbey Theatre on Thursday, November 22.

London Comedy Store regular Carey Marx headlines with support from the award-winning Jenny Collier.

They will be joined by two rising stars of the comedy circuit – Sara Barron, who was nominated for best newcomer at this year’s Edinburgh Festival, and Ross Smith, who hit the headlines with his debut show after being invited on holiday with complete strangers.

Humdingers Comedy is run by local comedians Lee Wilson and Phil Hawksworth.

Ross Smith will appear at the Humdingers Comedy Club night at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans Ross Smith will appear at the Humdingers Comedy Club night at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans

They have been putting on shows in the city for four years, and have recently moved to the Abbey Theatre after they outgrew The Crown.

Lee said: “We’ve been so lucky to have found an audience here that really love live comedy and have been so supportive since we started.”

Phil added: “It’s been a real thrill to be able to up the ante and bring big stars to our club.

“Moving to the Abbey Theatre has meant we’ve now got a larger platform and we’re now able to book acts that previously we wouldn’t have been able to attract.”

Sara Barron will appear at the Humdingers Comedy Club night at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans Sara Barron will appear at the Humdingers Comedy Club night at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans

Humdingers Comedy began at the Blacksmiths Arms in the pub’s beer garden with ‘Comedy in the Yurt’, which sold out for 13 shows in a row.

That resulted in an all-day festival of comedy called ‘Yurt Fest’ in the summer of 2016.

The duo then moved indoors to The Crown in Hatfield Road before literally running out of space and finding their new home at the bottom of Holywell Hill.

Their latest show sees them bring comedy circuit legend Carey Marx to St Albans.

Carey mixes his own blend of dark humour with his mischievous and gleeful delivery.

In 2017, he was nominated for Best Club Comic – an award formerly titled best headliner – at the Chortle Awards.

Carey will be joined on Thursday by a strong line-up of handpicked acts.

The Studio at the Abbey Theatre, with its intimate set up, is the perfect home for Humdingers Comedy.

And organisers have shows booked in every month for 2019.

Tickets are £10 online (£1 booking fee) available via HumdingersComedy.com

They are also available on the door for £12, subject to availability.

• For more, visit the Abbey Theatre website at https://www.abbeytheatre.org.uk/