Count Arthur Strong asks big questions in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 13:37 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 01 March 2020

Count Arthur Strong can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena

The star of hit BBC sitcom Count Arthur Strong brings his latest tour to St Albans next week.

Comedy character Count Arthur Strong, the delusional out-of-work variety star, presents Is There Anybody Out There? at The Alban Arena on Sunday, March 8 at 8pm.

As well as being the 'all-round entertainer' we all know and love from the telly, self-proclaimed showbiz legend Count Arthur Strong is also a lifelong fan of astronomy.

In his new show, he combines the very best showbiz entertainment you'll currently find, in the world, possibly?

The creation of comedian Steve Delaney, Count Arthur Strong wrestles with some of the big questions that other all-round entertainers shy away from such as are we alone in the universe? And is there life on Mars bars?

The elderly thespian said: "Do not miss this not to be missed type of thing!

"If I wasn't in the show I'd definitely be in the audience watching myself intently. Laughing and learning in equal measure.

"Thoroughly happy to pay the admission fee and definitely not asking for a refund."

Tickets cost £22.50.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office 01727 844488.

