Advanced search

Death in Paradise star Ardal O'Hanlon 'showing off' in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:40 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 18 November 2019

Death in Paradise star and comedian Ardal O'Hanlon will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena

Death in Paradise star and comedian Ardal O'Hanlon will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena

Supplied by The Alban Arena

Comedian and Death in Paradise actor Ardal O'Hanlon will swap the exotic island of Saint-Marie in the Caribbean for St Albans this weekend.

The star of the hit BBC One detective series brings his new stand-up show, The Showing Off Must Go On, to The Alban Arena on Sunday, November 24 at 8pm.

As well as appearing as DI Jack Mooney in Death in Paradise since series six - January's series nine will be his last - Ardal is known for his roles as priest Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted and George Sunday/Thermoman in My Hero.

In an age of raging populism, #MeToo, identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, peak avocado and £15 gin and tonics, and terrified of being on the wrong side of history, and desperate to prove that his gender, race, age and class don't necessarily define him, Ardal is forced to saddle his high horse again and ride fearlessly into the culture wars - with a white hankie in his pocket just in case.

As the tour title says, The Showing Off Must Go On!

Tickets cost £22.

To buy tickets, call The Alban Arena box office number on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Sandridge crash causes road closure

A car crash in House Lane, Sandridge, has left a person injured this morning. Picture: Archant

New names added to Hertfordshire’s Most Wanted list

New names have been added to the latest Herts Most Wanted list

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Most Read

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Sandridge crash causes road closure

A car crash in House Lane, Sandridge, has left a person injured this morning. Picture: Archant

New names added to Hertfordshire’s Most Wanted list

New names have been added to the latest Herts Most Wanted list

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Children write down their Christmas wishes at Santa’s Post Office in St Albans

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Death in Paradise star Ardal O’Hanlon ‘showing off’ in St Albans

Death in Paradise star and comedian Ardal O'Hanlon will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong brings debut stand-up tour to St Albans

Alexander Armstrong will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Trevor Leighton

Live Review: Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic at Wembley Arena

Disney on Ice - photo by Hillary Childs.

St Albans school runs scooter safety course for children

Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans with scooter trainer Lewis Mackrell. Picture: RKH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists