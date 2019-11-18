Death in Paradise star Ardal O'Hanlon 'showing off' in St Albans

Death in Paradise star and comedian Ardal O'Hanlon will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena Supplied by The Alban Arena

Comedian and Death in Paradise actor Ardal O'Hanlon will swap the exotic island of Saint-Marie in the Caribbean for St Albans this weekend.

The star of the hit BBC One detective series brings his new stand-up show, The Showing Off Must Go On, to The Alban Arena on Sunday, November 24 at 8pm.

As well as appearing as DI Jack Mooney in Death in Paradise since series six - January's series nine will be his last - Ardal is known for his roles as priest Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted and George Sunday/Thermoman in My Hero.

In an age of raging populism, #MeToo, identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, peak avocado and £15 gin and tonics, and terrified of being on the wrong side of history, and desperate to prove that his gender, race, age and class don't necessarily define him, Ardal is forced to saddle his high horse again and ride fearlessly into the culture wars - with a white hankie in his pocket just in case.

As the tour title says, The Showing Off Must Go On!

Tickets cost £22.

To buy tickets, call The Alban Arena box office number on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk