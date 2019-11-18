Pointless host Alexander Armstrong brings debut stand-up tour to St Albans

Alexander Armstrong will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Trevor Leighton Trevor Leighton

Alexander Armstrong, the host of BBC game show Pointless, brings his debut stand-up tour to St Albans this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alexander Armstrong will be bringing his first ever stand-up tour All Mouth and Some Trousers’ to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Wednesday, November 20. Alexander Armstrong will be bringing his first ever stand-up tour All Mouth and Some Trousers’ to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Wednesday, November 20.

Alexander Armstrong will be 'All Mouth and Some Trousers' at The Alban Arena tonight (Wednesday, November 20).

Swapping presenting Pointless for stand-up, All Mouth and Some Trousers is a new and "deliciously irreverent" account of a career that has taken Xander from Armstrong & Miller, to presenting, documentary making, singing and - ultimately - taking his rightful place as the Voice of Toilet Duck.

There will be shocking candour, there will be comic songs, there will - please God - be trousers.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £29.50.

●For tickets, call the Arena Box Office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk