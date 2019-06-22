Choir's St Albans concert to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day

There will be a D-Day Anniversary Concert at the Alban Arena in St Albans. Alban Arena

Pay your respects to the heroes of D-Day at a choir's concert.

The Adoramus Choir returns to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Saturday, June 29, with a concert to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Normandy D-Day landings of June 6, 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

The Adoramus concert will include the choral themes to The Longest Day and the Band of Brothers, the Hymn for the Fallen by John Williams from Saving Private Ryan, and the Agincourt Song from Walton's Henry V suite, culminating in Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No.4.

The concert will be introduced by the RAF Chaplain, Wing Commander Revd Ian Brown, who will lend his insights to the occasion.

Adoramus will be joined by the Beniaminek Polish Children's Choir and the Pope Paul Catholic Primary School Choir.

For this concert Adoramus is working with the Imperial War Museum D-Day 75 partnerships scheme, and there will be an opportunity to financially support the work of The Royal British Legion.

Tickets cost £25, £21, £17 and £10.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

For tickets, book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.