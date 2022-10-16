Playwright Melissa Amer as Mary Kelly and director Anna Franklin as Lizzie Stride in Women of Whitechapel at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Danniella Sophia / Melissa Amer

A new play about Jack the Ripper's victims is coming to the theatre in St Albans.

Women of Whitechapel by Melissa Amer opens at the Maltings Theatre on Monday, October 31.

Directed by Anna Franklin, the play runs until Friday, November 4.

OVO artistic director Adam Nichols said: “I’m really excited about Melissa Amer’s new play Women Of Whitechapel, based on historical fact and written and performed from the point of view of two of Jack the Ripper’s victims.

"With a nod to OVO’s regular collaborative spirit, Melissa takes the part of Mary Kelly, while director Anna Franklin will perform the part of Lizzie Stride."

Melissa Amer as Jack the Ripper victim Mary Kelly in Women of Whitechapel at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Danniella Sophia

Women of Whitechapel playwright Melissa Amer said: “I’ve always had a love of historical pieces and when Anna and I met a year ago and were cast in a version of a Jack the Ripper play, we felt it didn’t do his tragic victims any justice whatsoever.

"We decided to take matters into our own hands and, with the amazing input of Anna, we have created something that we’re really proud of and given those silenced women a voice."

Anna Franklin appears as Lizzie Stride in new play Women of Whitechapel at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Melissa Amer

Director Anna Franklin said: “These women had tremendously hard lives. They worked. Hard. And quite often they had to supplement their income the only way they could, by selling themselves to the oldest trade in the world.

"So much about their story is still resonant now. Women still don’t feel safe walking home on their own…

“There’s historical fact in our story and there’s artistic licence but most of the characters existed. Joseph Barnett was Mary Kelly’s boyfriend who, by all accounts, was a nasty piece of work. Thomas Tate is not. He is our invention, in the name of balance. PC Chandler’s lines are taken from the actual police reports.

"And, in most cases, the lines the women say before they die are the actual reported words said by them, according to witnesses. We want these victims, these individual women, with their individual personalities and stories, to be remembered.”

Women of Whitechapel will be followed by a new production of Julius Caesar from November 15 to November 26.

Matt Strachan will direct a dynamic version of Shakespeare’s play set in Rome in 1977 at the height of the women’s movement.

Strachan said: “There’s a moment in Italian history – nearly 400 years after Shakespeare wrote his play – that bizarrely echoes the real events of ancient Rome.

"It’s 1977: a populist leader rises to power amidst a swell of political turmoil, second wave feminism and civil unrest, clashing violently with a radicalised faction of his own party that has turned against him.

“This inspired us to adapt Julius Caesar into a taut, modern thriller for a cast of just seven featuring more women than men with enhanced roles for Portia and Calpurnia.

"It’s a story that underscores how easily we can become fractured, as a society but also individually, and how often appearances can be deceiving, so it’s never felt more relevant.

"I’ve no doubt that Maltings Theatre audiences are going to really enjoy our dark feminist twist on this classic tragedy."