Win

Published: 4:43 PM July 22, 2021

The nation's finest comedians are coming to St Albans, and we want you to join in the laughter!

Fast, absurd and funny one-liner slinger Milton Jones will be topping off an all-star bill on Thursday July 29 at 7.30pm.

Star of Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo and wearer of the finest loud shirts in comedy the wild-haired Jones has raised wordplay to the level of fine art. Don’t miss this gloriously daft comic-master live in Verulamium Park.

Joining Milton is an impeccable line-up with Live At The Apollo and Netflix star Phil Wang, one of the fastest rising names in comedy right now, high octane Taskmaster champ Lou Sanders, and all round ‘vibe-magnet’ John Robins as host.

The new St Albans Comedy Garden will provide five nights of stupendous stand-up comedy starring Dara Ó Briain, Sara Pascoe, Alan Davies, Cooking With the Stars co-host Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Josh Widdicombe and many more in Verulamium Park.

You may also want to watch:

From Wednesday, July 28 to Sunday, August 1, a dazzling array of stand-up superstars will be delighting Hertfordshire audiences in the open-air setting.

This new St Albans extravaganza is the latest venture from the London-based comedy events company run by the sibling team of Will Briggs and Cass Randolph. The pair have spent the last decade building a reputation for delivering meticulous comedy programming in boutique-festival settings.

As well as laughs in the park, the comedy extravaganza will be packed with pop-up bars serving craft beers, summer-styled cocktails and more to wash down tasty morsels from the leading lights of the local street food scene.

Visit the website to find out more www.stalbanscomedygarden.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer the following question and email with your name, age and address to herts@archant.co.uk using the subject Comedy Garden competition. We will draw the winners randomly on Monday. Usual Archant competition rules apply.

Who is the host of Mock the Week?