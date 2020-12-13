Drama and wellbeing programme for young people

Published: 11:36 AM December 13, 2020 Updated: 11:15 AM December 16, 2020

Trestle Theatre Company is running a drama and wellbeing programme, starting in January 2021. - Credit: Trestle Theatre Company

Young St Albans residents are being invited to attend a free drama and wellbeing programme.

Trestle masks. The St Albans-based theatre company is looking for new trustees. Picture: Platform64 - Credit: Platform64

Trestle Theatre Company is launching in January its second programme for people aged 11 to 18.

M-ask brings together theatre specialists and counsellors to work with young people in the district to explore resilience through creativity.

Studies have shown that taking part in an arts activity has a positive influence on mental health and general wellbeing.

It can increase self-esteem and confidence, reduce feelings of isolation, and give those involved a sense of personal achievement.

This 12-week course is aimed specifically at those suffering from stress, anxiety, depression and other conditions affecting mental wellbeing.

Participants don’t need any drama experience to take part.

Everyone is welcome from absolute beginners to the more experienced.

Each session will be led by a professional artist from Trestle Theatre Company.

St Albans counsellor Bonnie Singh will be on hand to help attendees if they feel anxious or upset.

The sessions will be held at Napsbury Pavilion in London Colney and take place on Thursdays from January 14 between 5pm and 7pm, with a final sharing taking place at Trestle Arts Base in Russet Drive on Thursday, March 25.

Trestle is offering a trial session on January 7. However due to COVID restrictions there are a maximum of seven places for the course.

To express an interest, contact Trestle Theatre Company’s creative project manager Karene Horner-Hughes by email at takingpart@trestle.org.uk with the subject ‘M-ASK’ or telephone 01727 850950.

M-ask has been made possible through funding from Arts Council England and the Hertfordshire Community Foundation.

Based in St Albans, Trestle Arts Base is a 100-year-old chapel beautifully converted into a unique performing arts centre.

It is also home to Trestle, one of the country’s longest-standing and most innovative theatre companies.

For all the latest information about what’s on at Trestle Arts Base visit www.trestle.org.uk