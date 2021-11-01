Review

Vinegar Tom can be seen at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Pavel Gonevksi

Debbie Heath reviews Vinegar Tom by Caryl Churchill, which can be seen at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans until Saturday, November 6.

If you are still hankering for some Halloween thills, then head to the Maltings and catch the final week of OVO’s Vinegar Tom for a thought-provoking night of entertainment.

Caryl Churchill wrote Vinegar Tom in 1976, a time when the feminist uprising against inequality was particularly active.

Her musical play explores the hysteria that hits a 17th century village when an ever-increasing group of local women are accused of witchcraft and then put on trial.

These are ordinary women who do things we would now take for granted – take a lover, question male dominance and even own a cat.

It is a brilliant and uncomfortable play about oppression and scapegoats which has always packed a punch.

As I watched the action unfold, I felt uncomfortable knowing that as the owner of three cats I would have had no chance of avoiding the witch hunter!

Director Matthew Parker’s raw and edgy interpretation allowed the pure talent of the creative team to shine against simple staging.

The fabulous rock score was composed especially for the production by Maria Haik Escudero. Using a thrust stage with actors entering from each aisle was a wise move with the unfolding story becoming ever more intimate and hard hitting.

One of OVO's strengths is its multi-talented company, so I am always keen to see one of their musical productions.

Here, the nine charismatic actors proved themselves to be equally in control of their rock band as their characters, some playing multiple instruments.

Each song got better and better with 'Oh Doctor' and 'Something to Burn' being my favourites.

I loved the use of the drum kit by the actors during the interrogation scene. Emilia Harrild, as Alice, was a convincing vampy rock babe and the gorgeous harmonies from the rest of the cast raised the hairs on the back of my neck.

As the strength of this production was the fusion of so many talents from a team that so obviously thrived on working together, it seems unfair to single out any one performer.

From the seasoned stalwarts who never fail to bring delight to some new faces I was blown away by everyone.

I really urge you to catch the end of the run of this triumphant piece of theatre.

With a script that is horrifying and funny, powerful direction, a mesmerising score and fantastic ensemble cast, OVO have nailed it once again!

