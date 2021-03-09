News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
City's Roman story moves online while museum remains closed

Alan Davies

Published: 3:29 PM March 9, 2021   
Verulamium Museum in St Albans.

The story of Verulamium is moving online while the city's museum remains closed. 

St Albans Museums are taking the stories of their collections online to support schools teaching about the Romans at Key Stage 2 while Verulamium Museum is shut.

A video tour of the galleries, following the key dates of the Romans in Britain, has been professionally produced.

Verulamium Museum in St Albans.

Councillor Anthony Rowlands, the district council's portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and the public realm, said: “It is wonderful to see the museums service supporting children to develop their learning even whilst the museums are closed.

"Verulamium Museum offers such fantastic learning opportunities for schools, and these online resources leave learners excited to find out more at Verulamium when it is able to reopen.

"Online teaching resources also enable our museum service to reach an even wider audience and will, I hope, encourage more families from further afield to visit the museum and all our other attractions.”

Curator David Thorold leads the tour, sharing his specialist knowledge while encouraging viewers to ask questions and make comparisons to modern life today throughout.

There is a quiz to accompany this video where children can check their learning.

Several other resources, including videos with museum teachers and activities to complete at home that help children to learn to look at objects closely, have been added to the St Albans Museums website.

These have been specially designed to give children a taste of the object-based learning they can experience when the museum reopens.

The museums' school sessions allow student groups to touch real Roman objects and use them to spark their learning.

St Albans Museums is offering a new way for audiences to engage with the collections and exhibitions while the buildings remain closed by hosting a series of online talks and workshops for all ages.

Teachers who use these materials are encouraged to share their feedback with the museum service, and can win money off a trip to Verulamium for their class for taking part.

For details of all the resources, visit St Albans Museums’ website at www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk/learn




