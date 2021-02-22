Theatre company's final call for new trustees to come on board

Published: 1:54 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 1:57 PM February 22, 2021

St Albans-based theatre company Trestle is looking for new trustees. - Credit: Platform64 / Evren Akozbek

Time is running out for potential trustees to join a St Albans-based theatre company.

There is less than a week left to become a Trestle Theatre Company board member.

Based at the Trestle Arts Base in Russet Drive, Trestle is known for its mask and physical theatre work, and has been delivering education workshops and training since 1981.

Following a staffing restructure in November 2019, and the consequent challenges that COVID-19 has brought to the sector, Trestle is seeking new trustees to join the company on the next phase of its journey as it moves into its 40th birthday year.

Applications to join Trestle's board of trustees close on February 28. Applications are welcome from people of all backgrounds.

Trestle particularly encourages interest from minoritised ethnic communities, those with lived experience of disability, and those under 25, as these are currently underrepresented on the board.

More information regarding the role and how to apply can be found at www.trestle.org.uk/opportunities or by calling Trestle directly on 01727 850950.



