Your chance to clown around at theatre company's online workshop

Published: 7:04 PM February 8, 2021

Fancy clowning around? A St Albans theatre company is launching an online workshop designed to leave you smiling.

Trestle Theatre Company's School of Drama is running a workshop this February half-term devised with only one thing in mind… to make you laugh!

Clowning Around is Trestle's half-term online workshop. - Credit: Trestle

Clowning Around will take place on Wednesday, February 17, with three sessions tailored to suit different age groups.

Clowning Around: Little Laughs will run from 9am to 10.30am and is for ages four to seven years.

Organisers say: "Join us for 90 minutes of laughter and mayhem creating your own hilarious clown character.

"Come dressed in your silliest outfit as we work together to explore what it means to be a clown through drama games and activities."

Trestle Theatre Company, which is based at Trestle Arts Base in Russet Drive, will then be running Clowning Around: Clowning 101 from 11am to 12.30pm.

This session is for ages eight to 10.

Creatives this time are asking are you the funniest family member? Are you always the first to crack a joke?

If the answer is yes, join Trestle as they release your inner clown through drama games and activities in just 90 minutes. Costumes are welcome.

Clowning Around: The Art of Clowning will then take place from 1pm to 2.30pm.

This online workshop is especially for ages 11 to 14 years.

Here participants will take a deeper look into what it means to be a clown, and develop new skills.

Youngsters will also find their inner clown through physical exploration, drama games and activities.

All sessions will take place via Zoom, on Wednesday, February 17.

The workshops cost £6 per child per session, and can be booked online here

Based in St Albans, Trestle Arts Base is a 100-year-old chapel beautifully converted into a unique performing arts centre.

It is also home to Trestle, one of the country’s longest-standing and most innovative theatre companies.

For all the latest information about what's on at Trestle Arts Base, visit the website www.trestle.org.uk








