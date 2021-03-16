Award-winning play completes theatre's live streaming series

Published: 4:57 PM March 16, 2021

Jilly Bond and Chris Pickles rehearsing for Trestle, which can be seen as a live stream from the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Matthew Parker

Final rehearsals are taking place ahead of a third live streamed performance from a St Albans theatre.

The Maltings Theatre presents Trestle by Stewart Pringle live online on Saturday, March 27 at 7.30pm.

The production will then be available to download for two weeks after that.

Presented by OVO, Trestle completes the theatre's spring streaming series following The Regina Monologues and the world premiere of The Removal Service.

Tickets for the March 27 live show cost £10 from www.maltingstheatre.co.uk.

It costs £5 to download the play from March 28 to April 10.

Jilly Bond plays Denise in Trestle, which will be live streamed from the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by Maltings Theatre

Winner of the Papatango Award for new writing in 2017, Trestle is a warm two-hander that had its debut at the Southwark Playhouse four years ago.

The Maltings Theatre production is directed by award-winning director Matthew Parker and stars Jilly Bond as Denise and Chris Pickles as Harry.

Chris Pickles plays Harry in Trestle, which will be streamed live from the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by Maltings Theatre

Harry feels like life is beginning to tick down… his autumn years spent quietly caring for the community he loves.

Denise, on the other hand, thinks life begins in retirement, and she’s dancing like she’s still in high school.

When their paths cross at the village hall, their understanding of the time they have left changes irrevocably.

What do community, growing older, and falling in love really mean?

Director Matthew Parker said: "I'm delighted that the whole team involved in Trestle get to stage the piece for an online audience.

"The Maltings team have worked wonders creating a fantastic suite of cameras and technical wizardry to bring this show to the screen.

"Set, costume and performance will be done live with no edits so it'll have all the adrenaline and electricity of a live performance, just without the live audience."

He added: "And while we continue to miss live audiences, especially in a play such as Trestle where there is so much brilliant comedy laced through the script, a live stream and recording really gives us chance to focus in on the beautiful and bittersweet story between the two characters, Harry and Denise, and to seat the online audience at the trestle table with them!”

The show has a two-hour running time plus interval.

During the interval, Adam Nichols, artistic director of the Maltings Theatre, will interview director Matthew Parker and writer Stewart Pringle about the play.