Find your funny at Easter comedy workshops for kids

Published: 1:10 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 1:26 PM March 22, 2021

A St Albans theatre company's Easter comedy workshops are guaranteed to help you Find Your Funny!

Leading on from Trestle's Clowning Around day during the February half-term, join creatives this Easter for a day of comedy improv workshops.

Throughout the day there will be three workshops on Zoom for different age groups exploring our imaginations and testing out our funny bones.

Trestle will be hosting an Easter Holiday workshop 'Find Your Funny' on Zoom - Credit: Trestle

Find Your Funny: Cheeky Chuckles takes place on Tuesday, April 6 from 9am to 10.30am, and is aimed at ages four to seven years.

Can you pull the silliest face or tell the funniest story?

Join Trestle for 90 minutes as the School of Drama uses drama games and activities to stretch your imagination and make each other chuckle.

This will be followed by Find Your Funny: Giddy Giggles from 11am to 12.30pm, for ages eight to 10 years.

This 90-minute session will be full of quick thinking, silly scenarios, raucous characters, and fun fiascos.

Organisers at Trestle Arts Base will use drama games and activities to build your improvisation skills, testing your ability to think on your feet.

The day ends with Find Your Funny: Lively Laughs from 1pm to 2.30pm, for ages 11 plus years.

Have you ever made your friends laugh so hard they cry?

Looking for somewhere to tell all your hilarious anecdotes?

Participants will create sketches, find funny characters and let their imaginations fly during this 90 minutes of improvisational comedy.

All sessions will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, April 6.

It costs £6 per child per session, and can be booked online at www.trestle.org.uk/whats-on/2021/2/17/trestle-school-of-drama-find-your-funny

For more on Trestle Theatre Company, which is based at Trestle Arts Base, Russet Drive, St Albans, visit www.trestle.org.uk







