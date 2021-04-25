Published: 7:42 PM April 25, 2021

Trestle Theatre Company will celebrate 40 years with an exhibition in partnership with St Albans Museum + Gallery. - Credit: Trestle Theatre Company

A successful mask and physical theatre company will celebrate four decades with an exhibition in partnership with St Albans Museum + Gallery.

This year sees Trestle Theatre Company reach its 40th birthday. Creatives will be launching an exhibition funded by Arts Council England this summer to mark the milestone.

The exhibition, Behind the Mask | Celebrating 40 years of Trestle Theatre Company, will chart the history of the company and invites the public to discover the extraordinary theatre and education work that they have created over the past four decades.

The exhibition will open to the public from May 17, 2021 and be available as an online exhibition later in the year.

Behind the Mask will encompass everything, from past shows and the development of Trestle's surprising and engaging mask sets, to the wonderful stories of those working with the company now.

Trestle’s creative director, Helen Barnett, said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with the St Albans Museum + Gallery to celebrate Trestle’s 40th birthday, funded by Arts Council England.

"Behind The Mask will take the public on a whistle-stop tour of the last 40 years, offering insights and a rare look into Trestle’s archive."

The company is based at the Trestle Arts Base in Russet Drive.

"As creative director, it has been a privilege to curate the exhibition," added Helen.

"We have unearthed so many hidden treasures within Trestle Arts Base and it has been a joy to interview many of the wonderful people who have played a part in the company’s rich history.

"We can’t wait to share the stories and memories we’ve captured and I hope that they will inspire and delight our audiences as much as they have us.”

Do you have a memory or message for Trestle?

Alongside the exhibition, Trestle is asking the public to share their stories of the company to create a time capsule record that will be included in the online celebrations.

The company would like to invite you to share your memories of Trestle – these can be short videos or written messages – via the website www.trestle.org.uk.

Whether it’s watching a performance, taking part in a workshop, how you’ve used Trestle masks or even just a birthday message, the team will be delighted to receive them.

Trestle has been making innovative physical theatre since 1981 and in recent years has focused its work on school workshops, performances and teacher training.



