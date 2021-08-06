Published: 8:47 PM August 6, 2021

Tom Kerridge on stage at Pub in the Park. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

The menus for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park food and music festival in St Albans have been announced.

Pub in the Park is set to return to Verulamium Park next month for three days of great music and tasty food.

The mouth-watering menus of the pop-up pubs and restaurants have been revealed to whet your appetite for PITP's St Albans return from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12.

Tom Kerridge at the opening night of the Pub in the Park tour. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Once again, Michelin-starred celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will be bringing together his band of incredible chef pals including Atul Kochhar, James Martin, The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Stephen Terry and more for a weekend of great grub and fun in the cathedral city.

Festival-goers can feast on exclusive dishes for £6 a plate including BBQ Glazed Brisket from Kerridge’s two-Michelin starred The Hand & Flowers.

Tapas sized signature dishes also include Spiced Aubergine and Chimichurri Bruschetta from Lussmanns, Wild Boar Sausage Roll from Candice Brown’s The Green Man, and a 12-hour Oak Smoked British Lamb served on a warm, fluffy Naco from Afghan BBQ legends Cue Point.

Candice Brown on the chef demo stage at Pub in the Park. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

There will also be more vegetarian options than ever before.

Kerridge said: “I’m so excited to be bringing another incredible menu to Pub in the Park this year.

"We all deserve a good party and I can’t wait for everyone to dig into some great food whilst watching some quality live gigs. "I know I’m looking forward to getting my hands on the other chef’s food as well!”

It wouldn’t be Pub in the Park without some top-notch live music, so expect performances from the likes of Brand New Heavies, a Faithless DJ set, All Saints, Basement Jaxx DJ set, Lightning Seeds, Gabrielle, and more over the weekend.

Pub in the Park is returning to St Albans. - Credit: Will Bailey

Great food needs great drinks, so Greenall’s Gin will be serving up some summery cocktails to get you in the party mood.

Their Greenall’s Basil Smash – refreshing and punchy – is perfect paired with The Hand & Flowers BBQ brisket.

For a sweet hit to complement The Hardwick’s Crispy Salt Beef Hash there’s a Greenall’s Blueberry & Honey Punch.

Chef Atul Kochhar will be serving up a feast of food at this year's Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

For the beer lovers, Greene King will be on hand serving refreshingly cold IPAs perfect for summer evenings.

Enjoy alongside Atul Kochhar’s Chicken Tikka Pie or The Hand & Flowers' Chicken and Mushroom Pie for a pairing worth raising a glass to.

A chef demo by Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. - Credit: Striking Places Limited





Pub in the Park St Albans Menus

The Hand & Flowers

BBQ Glazed Brisket with Succotash and Chimichurri.

Chicken and Mushroom Pie, Pease Pudding and Tarragon Liquor.

Breaded Scampi, Dill Pickles & Garlic Mayonnaise.

Boston Bean and Cheddar Pie with Garlic and Herb Slaw and Chimichurri (V).





Atul Kochhar Restaurants

Channa Samosa Chaat (V) (Can be ordered VE).

Chicken Tikka Pie.

Atul's Tandoori Fried Chicken.

Kheema Paratha.





The Star Inn

'K.F.P' - Kentucky Fried Partridge, Toasted Sesame, Celeriac ‘Slaw, Faux Gras Mayo, Allium Sprinkles.

- Kentucky Fried Partridge, Toasted Sesame, Celeriac ‘Slaw, Faux Gras Mayo, Allium Sprinkles. 'Mac ‘n’ Cheese' - Wild Garlic Macaroni, Yorkshire Blue, Cracked Hazelnuts, Crispy Onions and Black Truffle Pesto (V). (Can be ordered nut free).

- Wild Garlic Macaroni, Yorkshire Blue, Cracked Hazelnuts, Crispy Onions and Black Truffle Pesto (V). (Can be ordered nut free). Fish ‘n’ Chips - Deep-fried Red Mullet, Spiced 'Scarborough Fair' Salad, Lobster Ketchup and Salt ‘n’ Vinegar Puffs.





Candice Brown’s The Green Man

Beef Topped Chips & Gravy - Skin on fries topped with slow braised beef mince in a bone marrow gravy, local blue cheese and pickled shallots.

- Skin on fries topped with slow braised beef mince in a bone marrow gravy, local blue cheese and pickled shallots. Eversolt 'Sausage Roll' - Spiced wild boar and pork meatball topped with a pastry lid, warm brown sauce, potato puffs and pork scratching crumbs.

- Spiced wild boar and pork meatball topped with a pastry lid, warm brown sauce, potato puffs and pork scratching crumbs. Mushrooms on Toast (V) - Wild mushrooms, spinach, fennel and garlic on charred sourdough, truffled parmesan and toasted walnuts.





Cue Point

16 hr Oak Smoked Beef Brisket, served on a warm, fluffy Naco.

12 hr Oak Smoked British Lamb served on a warm, fluffy Naco.

Banjan Borani Naco – 24hr brined, grilled, then stewed aubergine slices cooked slowly in a rich, garlic and tomato sauce (VE).

– 24hr brined, grilled, then stewed aubergine slices cooked slowly in a rich, garlic and tomato sauce (VE). Lamb Ribs - Oak smoked lamb ribs, with garlic + mint brine served with pomegranate.







