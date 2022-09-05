News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Science light show comes to St Albans Cathedral

Laura Bill

Published: 1:01 PM September 5, 2022
Science | Lighting Up Our Universe is coming to St Albans Cathedral in October. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

Take a journey through creation with a stunning science themed light show at St Albans Cathedral this October half-term.

Science | Lighting Up Our Universe is the final show in a trilogy by Luxmuralis, following on from Space Voyage and Life | What a Wonderful World?

The show will take audiences through the history of science, showing the ways in which scientists have shaped the past and will influence the future.

To accompany the show, St Albans Cathedral will be running a science and faith programme, with events ranging from science experiments in the Nave to fascinating lectures.

Canon Kevin Walton said: "We are delighted to share once more with Luxmuralis in bringing this artistic spectacle to St Albans, bringing together science and faith in wonderment at our universe."

Advance tickets are now available on the Cathedral’s website at www.stalbanscathedral.org/science.

