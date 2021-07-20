Published: 2:09 PM July 20, 2021

Trestle Theatre Company in St Albans. Trestle's ongoing exhibition ‘Behind the Mask’ runs at St Albans Museum + Gallery until September 5 before moving online. - Credit: Trestle Theatre Company

Theatre company Trestle continues its 40th birthday celebrations with chances to get involved throughout the summer.

Alongside the current exhibition at St Albans Museum + Gallery, Trestle is running a series of workshops, giving people the opportunity to experience the magic of their world renowned theatrical masks.

The exhibition, Behind the Mask | Celebrating 40 years of Trestle Theatre Company charts the history of the St Albans company and invites the public to discover the extraordinary theatre and education work they have created over the past four decades.

The exhibition is open to the public until September 5, 2021 before moving online.

Trestle’s creative director Helen Barnett said: “The feedback for Behind the Mask exhibition so far has been wonderful and we are delighted to be offering these workshops throughout the summer.

"We hope it will allow more people to experience the work we do and get involved.”



TRESTLE'S SUMMER WORKSHOPS

Time Telescope

August 2 to August 6, 10am to 3pm at Trestle Arts Base.

For ages four to seven. Ever wanted to explore time? Who would you want to meet?

From Romans of the past to robots of the future, join Trestle as creatives look through time, meeting people from the past and future, bringing them to the present day. The week will end in a time-warping outside sharing in the green space at Trestle Arts Base in St Albans.



Monday, August 9 to Wednesday, August 11.

Trestle’s CPD courses for drama teachers, professional practitioners and workshop leaders provide a unique opportunity to develop teaching and performance skills in mask, half mask and physical theatre, as well as discovering new ways of helping students create dynamic performances.



Saturday, August 14, 11am to 4.30pm at St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Join Trestle at the St Albans Museum + Gallery for a playful workshop exploring its marvellous masks. Create your own characters and learn about mask technique through fun games and exercises. For ages eight to 18.



Sunday, August 15, 3pm to 5pm at St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Join Trestle's creative director for a fun, accessible workshop using Trestle’s full masks.

This workshop will work with Trestle’s mask sets to explore a variety of exercises and techniques to develop physical awareness, mask performance and creating character.



