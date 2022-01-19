St Albans rock band The Zombies have postponed their upcoming UK tour which includes two dates at The Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden.

Featuring frontman Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have called off their February and March 2022 shows due to a band member requiring an "urgent but non-life-threatening" operation, followed by six weeks recovery time.

The whole tour has now been rearranged for 2023. The rescheduled dates for Harpenden are Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21, 2023 at the new Eric Morecambe Centre (EMC).

Tickets will remain valid for the new concert dates, but refunds can also be requested at the point of purchase.

The She's Not There and Time of the Season 1960s legends posted a statement explaining the cancellation on their official Instagram page.

It read: "We regret to announce that The Zombies’ upcoming February/March 2022 tour of the UK will be postponed.

"One of the band members requires an urgent (but non-life-threatening) medical procedure, and a full 6 weeks of recovery time before he can perform.

"We truly appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans, many of whom have held on to their tickets, despite this tour already being postponed twice due to COVID.

"Rescheduled dates, as well as brand new dates, have been booked for April/May 2023."

The statement added: "The Zombies were truly excited to finally perform again at home in the UK, and this postponement is a huge, if unavoidable, disappointment.

"We encourage you to hold on to your tickets if you can, and continue to support your local venues and live music!"





THE ZOMBIES' REARRANGED 2023 UK TOUR DATES:

* = new shows just added

5 April - Tivoli Theatre in Wimborne Minster

6 April - Exmouth Pavilion in Exmouth

7 April - Trading Boundaries in Fletching

8 April - Trading Boundaries in Fletching

12 April - Pontardawe Arts Centre in Pontardawe *

13 April - The Fleece in Bristol

14 April - Under the Bridge in London

15 April - The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

18 April - Norwich Epic in Norwich*

19 April - Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe

20 April - Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden

21 April - Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden

23 April - Backstage at the Green Hotel in Kinross *

24 April - Backstage at the Green Hotel in Kinross *

26 April - Òran Mór in Glasgow

27 April - Picturedrome in Holmfirth

28 April - The Met in Bury

29 April - Brewhouse Theatre & Arts Centre in Taunton

3 May - ARC in Stockton-on-Tees

4 May - Old Fire Station in Carlisle

5 May - Floral Pavilion in New Brighton

6 May - The Stables in Milton Keynes







