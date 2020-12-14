Come and be enchanted by The Secret Garden

Published: 10:25 AM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:15 AM December 16, 2020

The Secret Garden at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

St Albans’ Company of Ten invites audiences to set out on a spellbinding journey of discovery with their Christmas show this year.

The Secret Garden at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

The Secret Garden, a stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved story by Neil Duffield, opens at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans on Saturday, December 19.

When young Mary Lennox is tragically orphaned, she has to go and stay with her widowed and unwelcoming uncle in his isolated manor on the Yorkshire Moors.

Her new surroundings are so different to the happy, loving home she used to share with her parents in India and she is lonely and sad.

But then she meets Dickon a local boy. The two become good friends and together they discover a secret garden in the grounds of her uncle’s estate.

The Secret Garden at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

They set about caring for the garden and as it transforms so do the lives of Mary, her uncle and her invalid cousin.

The power of new life casts its blessing over everyone.

Over a century since its original publication, The Secret Garden remains as popular as ever and is never missing from lists of the best children’s books of all time.

Daisy is a young fan of the book and is looking forward to seeing all her favourite characters come to life on the Abbey Theatre stage.

The Secret Garden at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

“I got the book for my birthday and I really like it. I sometimes feel like Mary, even though I am not an orphan.

“I asked daddy if we had a secret garden but he said no, but he said I could have a bit of garden all for me.

“I am allowed to do anything I like with it. I grew radishes and lettuces – they didn’t turn out very well – and some spring onions and Mrs Banks next door wanted to buy some!”

Audiences will be able to view The Secret Garden either in socially-distanced seating at the Abbey Theatre or at home via streaming.

The theatre conforms fully with COVID hygiene regulations and has recently been awarded a ‘See It Safely’ mark in recognition of this, so in-theatre patrons will be able to feel entirely confident.

Performances take place on the Abbey Theatre main stage from Saturday, December 19 to Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at various time.

To book tickets please go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.