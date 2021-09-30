Apply for free tickets to be in the audience of The Masked Singer UK in Hertfordshire
- Credit: ITV
Families are being encouraged to apply for free tickets to the recording in Hertfordshire of the new third series of The Masked Singer UK.
It’s the show that gripped the nation. Hosting famous names such as Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, Joss Stone as Sausage, the Spice Girls' Mel B as Seahorse, Katherine Jenkins as Octopus, A-ha's Morten Harket as Viking, Ne-Yo as Badger, and Sir Lenny Henry as Blob, ITV’s smash hit is coming back.
Season three of The Masked Singer is due to be recorded at ITV's Bovingdon studios, at Bovingdon Airfield, near Hemel Hempstead, in November.
Residents in Hertfordshire can now apply for tickets – via Lost in TV – to be there when the latest batch of masked celebrities pull on outlandish outfits and sing for the audience.
Tickets for TV’s craziest guessing game are free. Children aged between eight and 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Lost in TV is a ticket company for popular TV and radio shows. A spokesperson said: "We'd love as many local residents to come along as possible.
"Tickets are all free, and it's for ages 8+ – so it's perfect for families."
There is also free parking on site for all audience members, and the show recording usually finishes by 9.30pm.
When is The Masked Singer new series being recorded?
Tickets for The Masked Singer are available from Lost in TV for the recordings on:
- Monday, November 1 - doors open at 4.15pm
- Tuesday, November 2 - doors open at 4.15pm
- Thursday, November 4 - doors open at 4.15pm
- Friday, November 5 - doors open at 4.15pm
- Sunday, November 7 - doors open at 4.15pm
- Monday, November 8 - doors open at 4.15pm
- Thursday, November 11 - doors open at 4.15pm
- Saturday, November 13 - doors open at 4.15pm.
To apply, visit https://lostintv.com
What is The Masked Singer?
For those that have so far missed The Masked Singer UK, the madcap mystery singing contest sees celebrities in disguise perform in weird and wacky outfits in front of a panel of judges.
The first two series of the ITV show were fronted by comedian Joel Dommett and can still be seen on BritBox.
He was joined on the second series by celebrity judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.
Nicola Roberts won the first series and Joss Stone the second.
Viewers can expect tougher clues, phenomenal performances, and jaw-dropping reveals in series three as, once again, you and the show's superstar panel of detectives ask: "Who is behind the Mask?"
You can watch again in full the first two series of The Masked Singer UK exclusively on streaming service BritBox.