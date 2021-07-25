Do you remember when The Inbetweeners came to St Albans?

Published: 10:30 AM July 25, 2021

The Inbetweeners can be watched again on BritBox. - Credit: Channel 4

They say your school days are the best days of your life.

But did you know the fictional pupils of Rudge Park Comprehensive once enjoyed a field trip to St Albans in The Inbetweeners?

The coming-of-age adolescent E4 sitcom includes scenes shot in the Cathedral city.

Containing strong language and adult humour, The Inbetweeners stars Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas as Rudge Park pupils Will McKenzie, Jay Cartwright, Neil Sutherland and Simon Cooper respectively.

Will McKenzie's house in the series is actually located in Whitley Close, Abbots Langley, with the village a regular haunt for filming of the series.

The first episode of the second series, entitled Field Trip, sees Jay and Neil carrying out a questionnaire on their infamous geography field trip to Swanage.

These scenes were not shot on the Dorset coast but in St Albans Market Place, with St Albans Cathedral clearly visible in the background.

In the episode Jay (James Buckley) gets a slap in the face for asking one female passerby some rather inappropriate questions just outside where the Champneys spa and beauty salon is located in the city centre.

You can watch all episodes of The Inbetweeners on Channel 4's on demand catch-up service All 4 and on streamer BritBox.