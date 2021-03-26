The Horn reopening date confirmed

Published: 9:32 PM March 26, 2021

The Horn in St Albans has confirmed its reopening date. - Credit: Alan Davies

A popular St Albans pub and award-winning music venue has confirmed when it will reopen.

The Horn is set to open again to regulars from Monday, April 12, 2021.

This is subject to the government moving the country in to Step 2 on the roadmap out of COVID lockdown.

The Victoria Street establishment will initially be open from noon to 10pm each day for the first week.

Managers said in a newsletter they "will operate restricted days and hours thereafter to be announced soon".

The pub's statement continued: "We will continue to monitor all government announcements to confirm re-opening and adhere to any legislation and guidance to ensure that we can welcome you back safely to The Horn.

"Once full details are confirmed by government and local authorities we will provide further updates."

The Horn in St Albans. - Credit: Alan Davies

More gigs have also been announced for the venue when they are allowed to be held.

Due to high demand, Foo Fighters tribute band Faux Fighters UK have added a second show at The Horn.

With their evening gig on Saturday, June 5 selling out, a matinee socially distanced show has been announced for the same day in the afternoon.































