News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

'We look forward to welcoming audiences to the magic of The Borrowers' at the Abbey Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 4:48 PM December 1, 2021
Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Start the festive season with a treat for the whole family at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. 

This December, the Company of Ten presents Mary Norton’s enchanting classic The Borrowers, in a wonderful stage adaptation by Charles Way.

Arrietty, Pod and Homily Clock are ‘borrowers’ who live under the floorboards in an old country house.

They exist on the scraps they collect from the ‘human beans’ who live upstairs.

Arrietty can’t wait to explore the world outside, but when she is discovered by a human boy, the family must flee to safety, encountering many adventures as they search for a new home.

Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

There have been several stage and screen adaptations of The Borrowers. 

And the story has a special place in the heart of director Katherine Barry, who says: "I have very fond memories of the BBC production in 1992 as my mother, the late Pamela Cundell, best known for playing Mrs Fox in Dad’s Army, played the part of Aunt Lupy."

Most Read

  1. 1 Sexual assault onboard train to Harpenden
  2. 2 In pictures: Harpenden Christmas Carnival makes long-awaited return
  3. 3 Hit and run on deadly Redbourn Road
  1. 4 Man wanted for criminal damage at The Horn pub
  2. 5 St Albans named among UK's best places for Christmas activities
  3. 6 Saints happy to escape Kent with a point after poor showing at Tonbridge
  4. 7 St Albans city centre road closures reduce spaces for Blue Badge holders
  5. 8 Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns
  6. 9 Museum lit in orange to highlight gender-based violence
  7. 10 1,000 new homes planned next to village

The show presents a challenge to any theatre company that has to create a human-sized world alongside the Lilliputian world of the borrowers.

Katherine said: "This has been tackled by having a very creative set, designed by Dennis O’Connell-Baker, along with the use of puppetry and video effects to create the scenes where the borrowers are in the world of the ‘human beans’."

Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Anthea Buxton heads up the props team.

She said: "We are making props of different sizes: huge ones for the little borrowers living under the floorboards, normal sizes for upstairs in the main house, and tiny ones leaving upstairs, and by sleight of hand, becoming huge as they appear downstairs! 

"Our team has risen to the challenge, and we are having great fun thinking outside the box. 

"How do we make a huge cricket, a skipping rope from twigs and grass, a giant onion ring, a teeny warming pan…?" 

Anthea added: "Rehearsals are going really well, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to the magic of The Borrowers."

Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Performances take place on the Abbey Theatre Main Stage from Friday, December 17 to Tuesday, December 28. Times vary between 2.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

To book tickets go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861. 

Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Rehearsals for The Borrowers at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

The Abbey Theatre has worked hard to ensure that it is a Covid-safe environment and has been awarded a ‘See it Safely’ mark in recognition of its efforts.

Theatre
Christmas
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
1970s St Albans is the setting of Chrissy Smith's new novel The Caretaker.

Seventies St Albans is backdrop to new novel about secret Nazi treasure

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Extinction Rebellion activists scaled the roof of Barclays in St Albans.

Extinction Rebellion protestors scale roof of Barclays in St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A CGI of the new CCOS concept for St Albans city centre.

'Risky' new plans to transform St Albans city centre for a post-pandemic...

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon