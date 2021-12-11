News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Strictly St Albans – where to go to be fab-u-lous

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 8:00 PM December 11, 2021
The Fitsteps class at Westminster Lodge.

The Fitsteps class at Westminster Lodge. - Credit: Fitsteps

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing will be over for another year and the Glitterball safely packed away.

But if you want to prolong the dancing feeling, and have always wondered whether you’d be able to throw a fleckerl, smash a Cuban break or master your whisk or your windmill, fear not, there are plenty of fantastic places in St Albans where you can learn to dance like Giovanni.

Here we look at both the exercise option and the full-on dance class option.

The exercise Strictly class

If you want to have a go at throwing some Strictly shapes to get fit, Westminster Lodge runs a Fitsteps class on Thursday mornings at 9.30am.

Martine Palmer with Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite from Strictly Come Dancing, who are behind the Fitsteps concept.

Martine Palmer with Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite from Strictly Come Dancing, who are behind the Fitsteps concept. - Credit: Fitsteps

Instructor Martine Palmer was one of the first dancers in the country to be qualified to teach Fitsteps and is a key part of the Westminster Lodge team, having also taught other dance exercise classes at the centre. Fitsteps is the official dance exercise class created by ex-Strictly professionals Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite.

Martine Palmer with Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite from Strictly Come Dancing, who are behind the Fitsteps concept.

Martine Palmer with Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite from Strictly Come Dancing, who are behind the Fitsteps concept. - Credit: Fitsteps

You don’t need a partner for this energetic, up-beat dance fitness class, which features all of your favourite strictly dances. It’s designed to give fitness results while having a bit of Strictly fun.

It combines the graceful steps of the ballroom with up tempo Latin steps and gives an all over body workout that can burn up to 700 calories. Book in advance – like strictly, this class is popular! See Everyoneactive.com for information.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fight between teenage girl and woman in St Albans supermarket
  2. 2 Too many dogs – when is enough, enough?
  3. 3 Comment: Sad times as St Albans faces the loss of another pub
  1. 4 100% recommendation from parents for St Albans primary
  2. 5 St Albans woman launches bile duct cancer awareness campaign
  3. 6 St Albans Mummers hoping to return this Boxing Day
  4. 7 Mayor joins St Albans Jewish community to light festival candles in city centre
  5. 8 Ho ho ho! Festive fun at school's Christmas fair
  6. 9 A Snow White Christmas: behind the scenes at the Alban Arena panto
  7. 10 Hepburn the goal-scoring hero as Colney Heath record confidence-boosting win over St Neots

The learning to dance Strictly class

Dance2Gether is where you can go to learn to dance with a partner, although there is also tuition for solo dancers too, because as teacher Sam Vize says: “If you can’t dance solo, how can you dance in a couple?”

Sam comes from dancing stock – her parents were professional dancers of world championship status, and she competed herself at international level as a youngster. She offers Ballroom and Latin dance tuition to every age group (including little ones), and many couples attend to learn to dance together. She has even had students who had never previously danced compete in dance competitions up and down the country.

Dance teacher Sam Vize with one of her students who competes, Helen Churchill.

Dance teacher Sam Vize with one of her students who competes, Helen Churchill. - Credit: Sam Vize

Sam teaches at Nuffield In St Albans, as well as in other locations around Hertfordshire. Sam teaches all the Strictly dances, although her favourite dances are Rumba and Foxtrot. See www.dance2gether.co.uk for more information.

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chez Mumtaz, St Albans, was crowned Best Restaurant in the South East at the British Curry Awards.

St Albans restaurant wins big in Curry Oscars

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Farriers Arms, where the first meeting of CAMRA was held.

Pubs

Founding CAMRA pub is on the market

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Police are seeking this man in connection with a sexual assault on a Harpenden train

Sexual assault onboard train to Harpenden

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami

Conservative MP's response to alleged illegal Christmas party

Bianca Wild

person