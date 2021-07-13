Stockwood Festival set to return to St Albans
- Credit: Stockwood Festival
A music festival returns to the Jersey Farm area of St Albans next month.
Stockwood Festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 7.
The festival started as a private event in 2014 and, by popular request, was opened up to the local community in 2016.
This Jersey Farm-based shindig promotes local bands and artists throughout the night, bringing the community together around the open fire.
The event will take place on the Woodstock site in House Lane, with gates opening after 4pm on Saturday, August 7 and closing at 2am on Sunday, August 8.
Camping is also available to book in advance.
"After the year we have had, we can't wait to welcome everyone back," said organisers.
Most Read
- 1 Love Island drama role for St Albans graduate
- 2 Why I left Harpenden for a new life by the sea
- 3 Harpenden welcomes first sustainability market
- 4 Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes stolen from Cell Barnes Lane Co-op
- 5 Armed police search in Sandpit Lane
- 6 Man stabbed in Riverside Road knife attack
- 7 Property Spotlight: A large family home in St Albans' Marshalswick area
- 8 BBC's Celebrity Antiques Road Trip visits de Havilland Aircraft Museum in Hertfordshire
- 9 Bungalow blues for Hertfordshire's downsizers
- 10 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
"We have a fantastic line-up, including the well known Swanvesta Social Club and The New Ambassadors to keep you on your toes throughout the night."
Visit www.stockwoodfestival.com for more details.