Stockwood Festival set to return to St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 3:33 PM July 13, 2021   
Stockwood Festival will take place in Jersey Farm, St Albans, on Saturday, August 7.

Stockwood Festival will take place in Jersey Farm, St Albans, on Saturday, August 7.

A music festival returns to the Jersey Farm area of St Albans next month.

Stockwood Festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 7.

The festival started as a private event in 2014 and, by popular request, was opened up to the local community in 2016.

This Jersey Farm-based shindig promotes local bands and artists throughout the night, bringing the community together around the open fire.

The event will take place on the Woodstock site in House Lane, with gates opening after 4pm on Saturday, August 7 and closing at 2am on Sunday, August 8.

Stockwood Festival will take place in Jersey Farm, St Albans, on Saturday, August 7.

Stockwood Festival will take place in Jersey Farm, St Albans, on Saturday, August 7.

Camping is also available to book in advance.

"After the year we have had, we can't wait to welcome everyone back," said organisers.

"We have a fantastic line-up, including the well known Swanvesta Social Club and The New Ambassadors to keep you on your toes throughout the night." 

Visit www.stockwoodfestival.com for more details.

