Weekly lunchtime concerts return to St Peter's Church in St Albans

Alan Davies

Published: 8:00 PM May 25, 2021   
Eric McElroy 

Pianist Eric McElroy will perform the lunchtime concert at St Peter's Church on June 2. - Credit: Firefoot Photography

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased, weekly lunchtime concerts will restart at St Peter's Church.

The first Wednesday concert of the year will be performed by American composer-pianist Eric McElroy on June 2.

St Peter's stopped hosting its lunchtime concerts and recitals last March due to COVID-19.

Organisers are excited to be able to resume them next Wednesday with a programme including two pieces by Philip Martin, Maurice Ravel's Valses nobles et sentimentales, and Johannes Brahms' Intermezzi, Op. 117.

The St Albans city centre church is planning to run the concerts every Wednesday at 1pm until July 14.

Organisers will then stop for the summer before starting the autumn term in September.  

"We are asking the audience to register to attend the concerts so that we can make sure the numbers allow for social distancing," said a spokesperson.  

Concerts start at 1pm and run for just under an hour. 

To sign up visit www.stpeterschurch.uk.com/lunchtime-concerts



Music
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

