Samuel Balchin from St Columba’s College has become the new Principal Trumpet in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. - Credit: Supplied by St Columba’s College

A talented teenage musician from St Columba's College is celebrating after being selected for a coveted position in a national orchestra.

Samuel Balchin, 18, has been awarded the honour of becoming the Principal Trumpet in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

The National Youth Orchestra was created in 1948 and has nurtured some 5,000 young musicians.

The orchestra changes its musicians each year, ensuring that it brings new youthful perspectives to orchestral playing.

Samuel, a sixth form student at St Columba’s College in King Harry Lane, said: “The National Youth Orchestra is such a prestigious orchestra, and it’s a huge honour to be principal of the trumpet section.

"I’m really looking forward to meeting fellow musicians from around the country and making wonderful music together in some fabulous settings.”

Alongside his A-Levels, Samuel also attends the prestigious Royal College of Music Junior Department every Saturday.

Scott McCall, director of music at St Columba’s College, said: “As a school, we are delighted to hear the wonderful news that Samuel has been selected as the Principal Trumpet in the National Youth Orchestra.

"We are very proud of him.”

Keith Brown, who also teaches Samuel at St Columba’s College, added: “An enormous well done to Samuel and we greatly look forward to seeing him grow into a superb professional musician.

"There is no higher honour as this for a young musician.”

The National Youth Orchestra meet three times a year at Christmas, Easter and the summer, and they perform concerts in various parts of the country.

This has included performing at the Royal Albert Hall, Symphony Hall and Royal Festival Hall.

Samuel is planning to study trumpet performance at a music conservatoire when he completes his studies at St Columba’s College.