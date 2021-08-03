News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans South Signal Box reopens to the public

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 3:18 PM August 3, 2021   
The repainted St Albans South Signal Box has reopened to the public

The repainted St Albans South Signal Box has reopened to the public

The historic St Albans South Signal Box has reopened to the public.

The preservation trust that runs the restored railway signal box close to St Albans City Station has announce that the box and the surrounding gardens have now recommenced public open days following the coronavirus shutdown.

Located in the car park outside platform four, openings will on the second and fourth Sundays each month, from 2pm to 5pm. The next opening date is this coming Sunday, August 8.

On September 11 and September 12, the trust will be joining in with the national Heritage Open Days weekend.

Trust chairman Tony Furse said that it was exciting to be welcoming back visitors old and new to the Signal Box after more than a year long enforced break.

A spokesperson added: "The building has been repainted this spring and is looking better than ever and Thomas the Tank Engine and friends are once again running on the ever popular garden railway."

