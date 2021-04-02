Published: 9:38 AM April 2, 2021

The Horn in St Albans is to receive £85,167 from second round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund. - Credit: Alan Davies

Iconic St Albans live music venue The Horn has received £85,000 from the second round of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The Victoria Street venue is among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund, it has been announced today (Friday).

The grassroots music venue in St Albans has received a grant of £85,617 from the pot. These funds will help to ensure the venue will be able to survive and safely plan reopening later in the spring.

The Horn’s promotion manager Luke Hinton said: "We are extremely grateful that The Horn has been selected to receive a grant in this round of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

"This support will ensure that The Horn and our amazing team will be able to safely welcome back the artists and audience that make The Horn so special, and whose passionate support has kept us believing that we will be able to get back to doing what we know and love.

"We can now begin to plan for the safe return of live music at The Horn in the spring and beyond!"

Live music venue The Horn in St Albans. - Credit: Alan Davies

More than £300 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

The second round of awards will help organisations to look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery.

After months of closures and cancellations to contain the virus and save lives, this funding will be a much-needed helping hand for organisations transitioning back to normal in the months ahead.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced."

The Hertsmere MP added: "Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."

The funding awarded today is from a £400 million pot which was held back last year to ensure the Culture Recovery Fund could continue to help organisations in need as the public health picture changed.

The funding has been awarded by Arts Council England, as well as Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute.