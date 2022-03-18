News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Grease, James Bond film No Time to Die and Rocketman set for St Albans open-air cinema screenings

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM March 18, 2022
Updated: 7:18 PM March 18, 2022
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. - Credit: Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM.

James Bond, Grease and Elton John can all be seen on screen when open-air cinema returns to St Albans this summer.

The Luna Cinema will be returning to Highfield Park, St Albans, in June for three nights of movies under the stars.

The outdoor cinema season will open with the latest 007 blockbuster, No Time To Die.

You can see Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in the park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9.15pm.

Grease will be the word the following night when movie-lovers can watch John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star as Danny Zuko and Sandy in the hugely popular 1978 American musical film.

Following Grease on Wednesday, June 29, Rocketman will be shown on Thursday, June 30.

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in this 2019 biographical musical drama about the singer's life.

Tickets are on sale now via The Luna Cinema website.

Film
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

