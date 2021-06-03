Published: 6:41 PM June 3, 2021

St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Return to the Stage and You Can't Stop The Beat at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival. - Credit: St Albans Musical Theatre Company

Members of St Albans Musical Theatre Company are rehearsing for their much-anticipated return to live performance later this month.

They will be presenting the aptly titled Return to the Stage at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium on Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29, at 8pm both nights.

St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Return to the Stage at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival over two nights. - Credit: St Albans Musical Theatre Company

After months without appearing live on stage, SAMTC return with a spectacular two-part showcase bringing the best of Broadway and the West End to the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.

They will be performing a show-stopping medley of contemporary and classical musical theatre favourites across two evenings.

Audiences can look forward to performances from some of theatreland’s best-loved shows, including Mamma Mia!, Six, Rent, West Side Story and Les Misérables.

"Rehearsals are going well," said a SAMTC spokesperson.

"We are having to adapt to current guidance and rehearse in gardens and in small groups, but having had to cancel two shows and spent the last year providing entertainment online we are thrilled to be getting back to performing live."

The cast appearing in St Albans Musical Theatre Company's Return to the Stage at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival. - Credit: St Albans Musical Theatre Company

As theatre and live performance make a comeback, these special shows will also pay homage to St Albans Musical Theatre Company’s rich 70-year history, with an ensemble of musical numbers lifted from their back catalogue of sell-out shows.

Producer Elise Betts said: "Return to the Stage is that adrenaline-fuelling call to stage that performers up and down the country have been waiting to hear since theatres went dark a year ago.

"We at SAMTC are delighted to bring live theatre back to audiences with two evenings promising to deliver the mesmerising, much missed magic of musical theatre in the glorious surroundings of Verulam Park."

The Return to the Stage shows will take place across two consecutive nights, featuring two alternating casts of local musical theatre talent, and a specially tailored programme of performances on each evening.

St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents You Can't Stop the Beat at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival. - Credit: St Albans Musical Theatre Company

Musical theatre fans can also enjoy performances of You Can’t Stop the Beat on Tuesday, June 29, at 1pm and 5pm.

Join the award-winning SAMTC for a bite-sized, interactive, live music event for primary school children and family audiences.

An all-singing, all-dancing, toe-tapping entertainment extravaganza, this fully immersive daytime show will feature popular songs from musicals including Mary Poppins, Hairspray, The Sound of Music and Matilda.

The perfect afternoon treat for anyone who has missed the buzz of live entertainment, You Can’t Stop The Beat invites audiences to sing and dance along as St Albans’ talented performing ensemble perform a medley of family favourites.

For more details, and to book tickets, visit maltingstheatre.co.uk and www.samtc.org.uk



