Mummers' Boxing Day performances called off this year

Published: 5:04 PM December 21, 2020

The St Albans Mummers outside the Clock Tower in St Albans - Credit: St Albans Mummers

For the first time in more than 50 years, St Albans Mummers won't be performing any lives shows around the city on Boxing Day.

The show will go on though, with a special YouTube video produced by the group.

This will be ready to watch from 3pm onwards on Boxing Day.

The St Albans Mummers have performed their seasonal play St George and the Dragon at various spots and pubs around the city on Boxing Day each year since 1967.

With St Albans moving into Tier 3 on Saturday along with the rest of the county – and then Tier 4 the following morning – the Mummers have been forced to cancel their traditional public performances on December 26.

Mummers secretary Trevor Adams said: "We were going to perform with a reduced cast as we needed to follow the rule of six, and St George could have tried out his new two metre lance, as the players and the audience would have needed to be at a safe distance from each other to comply with social distancing."

However, those plans have now been scuppered.

The Mummers are devastated that one of the city's longest-established traditions has to be interrupted after five decades.

If you are wondering what to do on Boxing Day instead, and enjoy supporting local, traditional events, all is not lost.

Log on to YouTube and watch the Mummers safely online.

Witness scenes of conflict, life, death and resurrection, plus some awful jokes, but all in the best possible taste, from the comfort of your armchair.

You can cheer St George, boo the villains, and try to get through to the Doctor about that niggling pain in the neck.

Further details about the video and the Mummers can be found on the website www.stalbansmummers.org.uk/

Trevor added: "We were able to contribute to two local charities this year from the money that our audiences kindly gave us at our performances last Boxing Day.

"If you would like to donate online please look for St Albans Mummers on JustGiving."

All monies will go to the Mayor's charity, which is the St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge.



