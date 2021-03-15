New online exhibition's 'amazing collection of stories' from the St Albans Jewish community

Published: 12:24 PM March 15, 2021

The Arriving and Belonging online panel event hosted by St Albans Museums. - Credit: St Albans Museums

A new exhibition exploring stories from the St Albans Jewish community was launched at an online panel event.

More than 150 people attended the virtual discussion hosted by St Albans Museums on March 10.

‘What does it mean to belong?’ was introduced by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE CStJ, and St Albans MP Daisy Cooper.

Members of a local Jewish community shared stories of how they made the St Albans area their home.

They discussed what their stories bring to bear on modern experiences of migration, and how their backgrounds impact the way they live their lives today.

The new online exhibition, Arriving and Belonging: Stories from the St Albans Jewish community, was launched at the event.

This can be found at www.arrivingbelonging.com

The exhibition draws on the digital Mapping SAMS Roots project, which uncovered more than 100 powerful stories, and the preceding Heritage Lottery-funded SAMS Roots interviews.

Project organiser Helen Singer said: "This amazing collection of stories shows how Jewish people arrived in St Albans and have made their home in the city.

"In developing the exhibition, we were fortunate to work with heritage professionals, and we would be delighted to share our experiences with any other community groups wishing to map their own roots."

The in-person exhibition at the St Albans Museum + Gallery has been postponed until February 2022.

In both the online and in-person exhibitions, Jewish community members with roots from around the world will welcome visitors into their lives, telling stories through personal objects and family photographs.

These fascinating stories bring to life the universal themes of sanctuary, courage, compassion, setting down roots, work and community.

You can explore the timeline of Jewish life in St Albans and England. Take a virtual stroll around St Albans to see where the Jewish community settled, listen to their stories, and see how they contribute to the wider community.

Visit the museum website at www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk/index.php/ArrivingBelongingOnline











