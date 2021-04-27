Live music returns at the St Albans International Organ Festival
- Credit: Simon Fowler
An internationally renowned music festival will celebrate the return of live concerts in July.
St Albans music-lovers are anticipating a joyful return to live music at the 31st St Albans International Organ Festival.
This year, St Albans Cathedral will host all of the festival performances.
Tickets went on general sale from the box office on Monday, April 26.
The venue is certified COVID-secure, and detailed arrangements are being made to reassure audiences that the events will be made as safe as possible.
If anyone does find that they are no longer able to attend any event, for any reason, they will be able to claim a full refund.
This year’s programme features some of the biggest worldwide stars of British classical music.
Most Read
- 1 Where the 1455 Battle of St Albans took place in today's city
- 2 Backlash over housing plans for wildlife site
- 3 Property Spotlight: A unique family home in the heart of St Albans
- 4 School celebrates arrival of new outdoor area
- 5 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
- 6 Who are the candidates for Police and Crime Commissioner in Herts?
- 7 Sandridge residents: Don't forget to make your voice heard
- 8 Confetti cannons released at primary school 50th birthday
- 9 Parish council reveals £250K financial scandal over 11 years
- 10 Battle of St Albans appears on new Wars of the Roses stamp
The hugely influential solo artist Nicola Benedetti will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with the boundlessly adventurous musicians of the Aurora Orchestra.
Jess Gillam, one of the most exciting young musicians on the international stage, will present an eclectic programme with her personal Ensemble.
Pianist Angela Hewitt, a perennial favourite at the festival, will perform Bach and Brahms.
Tenebrae Choir will celebrate the power and intimacy of the human voice with their renowned passion and precision.
Celebrated baritone Roderick Williams will sing English music including Songs of Travel by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
There will be live improvisation to the classic 1925 silent horror film The Phantom of the Opera.
Solo organ recitals will be presented by Thomas Trotter, last year’s winner of The Queen’s Medal for Music, and Daniel Hyde, the director of music of the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge.
Leading period instrument ensemble St James’ Baroque will provide the grand finale, following immediately on from a screened prize-giving for this year’s online-only competition.
Tickets can be bought now from the St Albans Cathedral’s box office. Visit stalbanscathedral.org or telephone 01727 890210.