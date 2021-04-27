Live music returns at the St Albans International Organ Festival

Published: 7:00 AM April 27, 2021

Violinist Nicola Benedetti will perform at this summer's St Albans International Organ Festival. - Credit: Simon Fowler

An internationally renowned music festival will celebrate the return of live concerts in July.

St Albans music-lovers are anticipating a joyful return to live music at the 31st St Albans International Organ Festival.

This year, St Albans Cathedral will host all of the festival performances.

Tickets went on general sale from the box office on Monday, April 26.

Jess Gillam will perform at this summer's St Albans International Organ Festival. - Credit: Robin Clewey

The venue is certified COVID-secure, and detailed arrangements are being made to reassure audiences that the events will be made as safe as possible.

If anyone does find that they are no longer able to attend any event, for any reason, they will be able to claim a full refund.

This year’s programme features some of the biggest worldwide stars of British classical music.

The hugely influential solo artist Nicola Benedetti will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with the boundlessly adventurous musicians of the Aurora Orchestra.

Jess Gillam, one of the most exciting young musicians on the international stage, will present an eclectic programme with her personal Ensemble.

Pianist Angela Hewitt, a perennial favourite at the festival, will perform Bach and Brahms.

Tenebrae Choir will celebrate the power and intimacy of the human voice with their renowned passion and precision.

Celebrated baritone Roderick Williams will sing English music including Songs of Travel by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

There will be live improvisation to the classic 1925 silent horror film The Phantom of the Opera.

Solo organ recitals will be presented by Thomas Trotter, last year’s winner of The Queen’s Medal for Music, and Daniel Hyde, the director of music of the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge.

Leading period instrument ensemble St James’ Baroque will provide the grand finale, following immediately on from a screened prize-giving for this year’s online-only competition.

Tickets can be bought now from the St Albans Cathedral’s box office. Visit stalbanscathedral.org or telephone 01727 890210.



