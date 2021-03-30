Guided tours good to go again around city

Published: 2:08 PM March 30, 2021

St Albans Tour Guides on a walk near St Albans Cathedral - Credit: St Albans City and District Tour Guides

Official guided tours of St Albans are good to go again.

The St Albans Tour Guides are delighted to announce that they will be back in business from Easter weekend and can once more offer guided walks in the city and around the district.

They start again on Good Friday, April 2.

So if you would like to learn or rediscover the stories, people, history and hidden secrets of the area, then join them for one of their tours.

Walks over the Easter weekend include the popular Historic St Albans, which explores how the past 1,000 years have shaped the city.

There’s also From Tudor St Albans to Roman Verulamium – a walk back in time starting in the city centre and finishing in Verulamium Park.

Terry Turner, chair of the St Albans Tour Guides Association, said: “As tour guides we love to meet people, both local and visitors from further afield, and introduce them to the characters who have walked these streets before us.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming people again from Easter weekend.”

Later in April and May, tours will explore Harpenden, Redbourn and Wheathampstead, as well as the Roman city of Verulamium.

For those who are unable to join a guided walk in person, you can join the St Albans Tour Guides for one of their online talks.

St Albans Tour Guides is a not-for-profit organisation.

All the guides are fully trained and qualified as either Blue or Green Badge Guides with the Institute of Tourist Guiding.

Group numbers will be limited to comply with the 'Rule of Six', and walks will observe the COVID-safe government guidelines.

The Tour Guides Association is registered with Visit England as 'Good to Go'.

Walks are only available by booking in advance at the moment.

The cost of tickets is £6 for each adult, with no reductions for children.

Tickets go off sale at 9am on the day of the walk.

For full information about forthcoming walks and talks, and to book your place, visit www.stalbanstourguides.co.uk



