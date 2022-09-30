The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular 2022 will take place in Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 5. - Credit: Paul Wilkinson

Remember, remember, Saturday the 5th of November!

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 St Albans Fireworks Spectacular in Verulamium Park.

Taking place on Saturday, November 5, this year's St Albans Bonfire Night display produced by Fantastic Fireworks will be accompanied by the music of Elvis.

A whopping £850,000 has been donated to local charities since the Guy Fawkes Night event started over 30 years ago.

Gates to this year's St Albans display open at 6pm, and the fireworks start at 7.30pm.





How to get tickets for the St Albans Fireworks Spectacular 2022

Tickets can be purchased online from St Albans Cathedral, or in person exclusively through the Cathedral box office.

Early bird adults tickets cost £7.50, and under-16s pay £4. It is free for 0 to 3 years.

An early bird family ticket, admitting two adults and two children under-16, costs £17.50.

Tickets are available online at www.stalbanscathedral.org/fireworks





Who are this year’s nominated charities?

This year's event will support Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, Emmaus, and The Living Room.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as a beneficiary of the legendary St Albans Fireworks Spectacular.

"Our aim is to ensure that everyone with a life-limiting illness can receive the right support, when they need it, to help them make every moment together matter.

"Our care is provided at no cost to our patients and families and is made possible by the generous donations we receive from our local community.

"Every penny raised by this event will make a huge difference in ensuring we can be there for more local people who need us.”

Duncan Lewis, chief executive of Emmaus Hertfordshire, said: “Twenty years ago the proceeds from the Cathedral fireworks helped provide some of the funding needed to establish our community here in St Albans.

"As we celebrate our anniversary this year and reflect on all the homeless people we have helped and all the furniture we have saved from landfill over the years, it is an honour to once again be one of the beneficiaries of this spectacular community event.

"Our share of this year’s proceeds will enable us to continue to help more homeless people to regain their independence and benefit the environment by up-cycling and recycling more furniture and for that we are hugely grateful”.

The Living Room provides free group therapy for adults in Hertfordshire living with addiction and their family and carers.

Cerise James, fundraising and marketing manager, said: “We are grateful to be chosen as one of the charities supported for this spectacular event.

"Thank you for helping us on our mission – breaking the cycle of addiction."