News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Video

St Albans Fireworks Spectacular returns to Verulamium Park for 2021 display

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 5:02 PM September 27, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM September 27, 2021
The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park this year on Saturday, November 6. - Credit: Jackie's Jaunts / Supplied by St Albans Cathedral

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park for Bonfire Night celebrations this November.

After the 'Look Up Together' fireworks display in 2020, the annual event will once again be held in Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 6. The display starts at 7.30pm.

Last year the fireworks were reimagined as a doorstep display and funded through a crowdfunding campaign.

A record £30k was donated to the 2020 charities.

Tickets for 2021's firework display are on sale from Thursday, September 30, with an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent for advance tickets. 

Early bird adult tickets are £7.50. Full price adult tickets on the night cost £10.

In previous years, up to 20,000 people have bought tickets for the fireworks spectacular in the park. 

Acting St Albans Cathedral Dean, the Revd Dr Kevin Walton, said: “Last year, we were delighted at the public response to the crowdfunding for our firework display, but this year, we are even more delighted to be returning to an in-person display in Verulamium Park.

Most Read

  1. 1 14 of the best places for a curry in Hertfordshire according to readers
  2. 2 Campaign to save Harpenden pub which teamed up with Wheathampstead Indian restaurant
  3. 3 Police refuse to prosecute over Smallford Pits destruction
  1. 4 'It could have been fatal' - Tractor trailer overturns at London Colney
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: An Edwardian detached family home in central St Albans
  3. 6 Former Coventry City junior Joe Newton has eyes on a return to the professional game
  4. 7 Drivers seriously injured after crash at Wheathampstead junction
  5. 8 11 of the prettiest streets in St Albans
  6. 9 St Albans MP Daisy Cooper condemns government for fuel crisis
  7. 10 City centre road closures are blocking ambulances, meeting hears

"The Cathedral is hoping for a really good response, so that we can make generous contributions to our chosen local charities.”

Paul Dean, chair of St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Committee, said: “It's great to be back to the old normal!”

This year, in addition to the Cathedral, three local charities have been chosen to benefit from the Guy Fawkes Night event – Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline, Highfield Park Trust, and Age UK Hertfordshire.

Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline is a free and confidential support and signposting service for anyone in Hertfordshire who is affected by domestic abuse.

Chris Roach, chair of Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the Fireworks Committee's supported charities this year.  

"It also gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of our valuable service through this popular event."

Highfield Park provides over 82 acres of public open space. The park is managed by Highfield Park Trust.

Richard Bull, park manager and company secretary at Highfield Park Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as a beneficial and hope everyone has a fantastic time.”

Age UK Hertfordshire is an independent charity that supports 10,000 older people across the county every year.

Tickets are available from the St Albans Cathedral box office or book online at www.stalbanscathedral.org/fireworks



Bonfire Night
Visit Hertfordshire
Days Out Guide
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The site on Perham Way, London Colney, has been vacant since 2015. 

Planning permission granted for 45-home London Colney development

Herts Ad Property team

Logo Icon
Alban Park on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Herts Live

Man in his 80s dies after collision between lorry and mobility scooter

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

University of Hertfordshire paedophile sentenced for child abuse images

Bianca Wild

person
St Albans City Hospital.

Urgent care hub to be created at St Albans City Hospital

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon