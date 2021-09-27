Video

Published: 5:02 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM September 27, 2021

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park this year on Saturday, November 6. - Credit: Jackie's Jaunts / Supplied by St Albans Cathedral

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park for Bonfire Night celebrations this November.

After the 'Look Up Together' fireworks display in 2020, the annual event will once again be held in Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 6. The display starts at 7.30pm.

Last year the fireworks were reimagined as a doorstep display and funded through a crowdfunding campaign.

A record £30k was donated to the 2020 charities.

Tickets for 2021's firework display are on sale from Thursday, September 30, with an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent for advance tickets.

Early bird adult tickets are £7.50. Full price adult tickets on the night cost £10.

In previous years, up to 20,000 people have bought tickets for the fireworks spectacular in the park.

Acting St Albans Cathedral Dean, the Revd Dr Kevin Walton, said: “Last year, we were delighted at the public response to the crowdfunding for our firework display, but this year, we are even more delighted to be returning to an in-person display in Verulamium Park.

"The Cathedral is hoping for a really good response, so that we can make generous contributions to our chosen local charities.”

Paul Dean, chair of St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Committee, said: “It's great to be back to the old normal!”

This year, in addition to the Cathedral, three local charities have been chosen to benefit from the Guy Fawkes Night event – Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline, Highfield Park Trust, and Age UK Hertfordshire.

Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline is a free and confidential support and signposting service for anyone in Hertfordshire who is affected by domestic abuse.

Chris Roach, chair of Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the Fireworks Committee's supported charities this year.

"It also gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of our valuable service through this popular event."

Highfield Park provides over 82 acres of public open space. The park is managed by Highfield Park Trust.

Richard Bull, park manager and company secretary at Highfield Park Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as a beneficial and hope everyone has a fantastic time.”

Age UK Hertfordshire is an independent charity that supports 10,000 older people across the county every year.

Tickets are available from the St Albans Cathedral box office or book online at www.stalbanscathedral.org/fireworks







