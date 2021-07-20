Published: 5:19 PM July 20, 2021

Rob Beckett, Tom Allen and Alan Davies are among the comedians set to appear at St Albans Comedy Garden. - Credit: Supplied by St Albans Comedy Garden

A rib-tickling comedy festival will kick off in St Albans next week, promising laughs aplenty in a city park.

The new St Albans Comedy Garden will provide five nights of stupendous stand-up comedy starring Dara Ó Briain, Sara Pascoe, Alan Davies, Cooking With the Stars co-host Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Josh Widdicombe and many more in Verulamium Park.

Dara Ó Briain is due to appear at the new St Albans Comedy Garden event in Verulamium Park on Sunday, August 1. - Credit: Brian J Ritchie

From Wednesday, July 28 to Sunday, August 1, a dazzling array of stand-up superstars will be delighting Hertfordshire audiences in the open-air setting.

This new St Albans extravaganza is the latest venture from the London-based comedy events company run by the sibling team of Will Briggs and Cass Randolph.

Tom Allen is due to appear at the new St Albans Comedy Garden event in Verulamium Park on Saturday, July 31. - Credit: Supplied by 57 Festivals

The pair have spent the last decade building a reputation for delivering meticulous comedy programming in boutique-festival settings.

Of their new St Albans showcase, Cass said: “We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response so far, with tickets flying out.

"We’re so excited to be arriving soon and bringing comedy fans across Hertfordshire some much-needed entertainment!”

With a number of the shows already sold out, comedy-lovers from St Albans and beyond are urged to snap up the last remaining tickets now.

The series of mixed-bill shows will be presented in an open-air theatre set in Verulamium Park.

Josh Widdicombe is due to appear at the new St Albans Comedy Garden event in Verulamium Park on its opening night of Wednesday, July 28. - Credit: Supplied by 57 Festivals

Josh Widdicombe headlines the already sold out opening Wednesday night bill.

Milton Jones is due to appear at the new St Albans Comedy Garden 2021 event in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Steve Ullathorne

You can see one-liner king Milton Jones on the Thursday, with tickets still available.

The Friday night line-up is set to feature Alan Davies and Reginald D Hunter.

Sara Pascoe is due to appear at the new St Albans Comedy Garden event in Verulamium Park on Saturday, July 31. - Credit: Supplied by 57 Festivals

Sara Pascoe and Tom Allen are the respective headline acts for the Saturday, July 31 afternoon and evening sessions.

Mock The Week presenter Dara Ó Briain takes the stage on the Sunday afternoon, with Rob Beckett set to top the evening bill on August 1.

Rob Beckett is due to appear at the new St Albans Comedy Garden event in Verulamium Park on Sunday, August 1. - Credit: Supplied by 57 Festivals

As well as laughs in the park, the comedy extravaganza will be packed with pop-up bars serving craft beers, summer-styled cocktails and more to wash down tasty morsels from the leading lights of the local street food scene.

Visit the website to find out more www.stalbanscomedygarden.co.uk

St Albans Comedy Garden comes to the city from July 28. - Credit: St Albans Comedy Garden



