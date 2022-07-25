St Albans Comedy Garden to bring laughs to Verulamium Park

If you fancy a good laugh, St Albans' Verulamium Park will be the place to be this week.

St Albans Comedy Garden lands in Verulamium Park from Wednesday, July 27 to Sunday, July 31 for five nights of incredible comedy, beers, cocktails, and street food.

The laughter fest's line-up reads like a who's who of today's stand-up comedians.

Dylan Moran headlines the opening night of this year's St Albans Comedy Garden. - Credit: Supplied by St Albans Comedy Garden.

Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon, Dylan Moran, the award-winning Sara Pascoe, the guv'nor himself, Al Murray, German comedian Henning Wehn, Frankie Boyle, Joel Dommett, and Ed Byrne are just some the great acts set to appear in a fully-seated open-air theatre in the park.

The sibling team behind the Comedy Garden, Cass Randolph and Will Briggs of 57 Festivals, can’t wait to return.

Cass said: “We’re thrilled with this year’s line-up and to be back in Verulamium Park, we had such a great first year last summer, the audiences were an absolute riot, far livelier than we had expected!

"The acts really feed off that kind of energy and in turn give incredible performances.”

Will added: “We have some outstanding acts joining us this year, I'm especially looking forward to seeing Dylan Moran headline our opening night."

Dylan Moran on stage at a previous Comedy Garden show. - Credit: Lloyd Winters

The open-air shows kick off on Wednesday, July 27 with a line-up headlined by the legendary BAFTA and Perrier Award winner Dylan Moran.

You can see German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn and observational master Ed Byrne on stage on Thursday, July 28, while Friday night is set to feature David O'Doherty, Taskmaster champ Lou Sanders and Tim Key.

Ed Byrne on stage at a previous Comedy Garden show. - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Saturday afternoon's session features Sara Pascoe, Simon Amstell, and The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett.

The evening session on Saturday, July 30 is scheduled to include former Death in Paradise star Ardal O'Hanlon along with Reginald D Hunter.

The comedy festival finishes on Sunday, July 31 with a bill including The Pub Landlord Al Murray, Frankie Boyle, and The Last Leg’s Rosie Jones.

Rosie Jones will be one of the comedians at St Albans Comedy Garden. - Credit: Lloyd Winters

The comedy extravaganza will once again be full with bars serving up a tastemaker’s selection of craft beers, cocktails and more, plus an array of street-food stalls from the leading lights of the local street food scene.

This year’s event is partnered with heycar. Chief commercial officer Karen Hilton said: “The line-up is truly world-class, and we’re particularly looking forward to seeing the incredible Joel Dommett in action."

Tickets cost £25 each, plus fees. Gates open for evening shows at 6pm, with the comedy starting at 7.30pm. The Saturday afternoon show starts at 4pm, with doors an hour earlier.

Visit the website www.stalbanscomedygarden.co.uk to find out more.