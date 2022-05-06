Sara Pascoe, Ardal O'Hanlon, Al Murray, Joel Dommett, Dylan Moran and Lou Sanders are among the comedians set for this summer's St Albans Comedy Garden 2022 in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Supplied by 57 Festivals

An open-air comedy festival is set to return to St Albans this summer with Dylan Moran, Al Murray, Sara Pascoe and many more on the bill.

Following last summer’s huge first edition, St Albans Comedy Garden organisers are bringing laughs back to Verulamium Park with another programme of stand-up comedy presented in a fully-seated open-air theatre.

Dylan Moran is one of the acts set for this summer's St Albans Comedy Garden in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Supplied by 57 Festivals

St Albans Comedy Garden presented by heycar is set to light up the park with a magnificent series of open-air shows from Wednesday, July 27 to Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Al Murray is one of the acts set for this summer's St Albans Comedy Garden in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Supplied by 57 Festivals

The line-up set for the park includes BAFTA and Perrier Award winner Dylan Moran, 'Pub Landlord' star Al Murray, the multi-award winning Sara Pascoe, The Last Leg’s Rosie Jones, and Father Ted and Death in Paradise star Ardal O'Hanlon.

Ardal O'Hanlon is one of the acts set for this summer's St Albans Comedy Garden in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Mark Nixon. Supplied by 57 Festivals

Other stand-up favourites set for St Albans include cult poet/comic Tim Key, German 'Comedy Ambassador' Henning Wehn, and observational master Ed Byrne.

After Life star Kerry Godliman, Taskmaster champ Lou Sanders, Edinburgh Comedy Award winner John Robins, Netflix star and The Masked Singer UK presenter Joel Dommett and the inimitable Reginald D Hunter are also on the festival's five-day bill.

Lou Sanders is one of the acts set for this summer's St Albans Comedy Garden in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Supplied by 57 Festivals

The sibling team behind the Comedy Garden, Cass Randolph and Will Briggs, of 57 Festivals, can’t wait to return to St Albans.

Cass said: “We’re thrilled with this year’s line-up and to be back in Verulamium Park. We had such a great first year last summer, the audiences were an absolute riot, far livelier than we had expected!

"The acts really feed off that kind of energy and in turn give incredible performances.”

Henning Wehn is one of the acts set for this summer's St Albans Comedy Garden in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Johan Persson. Supplied by 57 Festivals

Will added: “We have some outstanding acts joining us this year.

"I’m especially looking forward to seeing Dylan Moran headline our opening night, and can’t wait to watch stand-out newcomers Celya AB and Fatiha El-Ghorri on the big stage.”

This year’s comedy extravaganza will once again feature bars serving up a selection of craft beers, cocktails and more, plus an array of stalls from the leading lights of the local street food scene.

This year’s event is partnered with heycar. Chief commercial officer Karen Hilton said: “With this year’s Comedy Garden returning to St Albans, it’s shaping up to be an incredible, feel-good summer.

"We have so much laughter to catch up on after the last few years and I can’t think of a better way to do it.

Joel Dommett is one of the acts set for this summer's St Albans Comedy Garden in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Edward Moore. Supplied by 57 Festivals

"The line-up is truly world-class, and we’re particularly looking forward to seeing the incredible Joel Dommett in action. heycar is honoured to be sponsoring this incredible event and we can’t wait to see everyone in St Albans this July!”

For tickets to St Albans Comedy Garden 2022, visit www.stalbanscomedygarden.co.uk