Published: 4:16 PM December 21, 2020

St Albans Rainbow Trail's final initiative of the year is supporting the Mayor's chosen charity, St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge (SAHWR).

St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The community initiative, organised by St Albans Rainbow Trail's Preet Cox, aims to fundraise as much as possible for SAHWR through its trio of socially distanced and virtual competitions.



SAHWR provides support to victims of domestic abuse and domestic violence. COVID restrictions have contributed to the rise in demand for refuge and domestic abuse services.



The Christmas Trail event aims to help fundraise as much as possible for the local charity through its festive competitions.

The event consists of three creative competitions including 'Spot the Red Robin', festive displays and 'Christmas Creations' and welcomes entry into the competitions through any donation to SAHWR.

Robins will be dotted around the district for participants to spot. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The event, which covers the entirety of the district, will continue until December 28, with winners being announced on the December 29 on St Albans Rainbow Trail's Facebook group.

Participants of the event have the chance to win one of many prizes provided by local businesses from St Albans.

Harrison Cox takes part in the Christmas Trail. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Organiser Preet Cox said: "It's fantastic to see so many members of the community taking part in the charity Christmas Trail event.

"Hundreds of volunteers across the district from the group Rainbow Army have displayed a red robin outside their homes as part of the Christmas Trail, along with the Mayor of the City and District of St Albans, Cllr Janet Smith.

"It was an honour to meet with her recently and so wonderful that the mayor is also displaying a red robin to help with the charity trail efforts.

"We're aiming to make a huge difference to the families being supported by SAHWR this Christmas and your support would be greatly appreciated."

To find out more about the Christmas Trail event and further details, visit the St Albans Rainbow Trail group on Facebook.

You can donate to the trail and SAHWR via uk.virginmoneygiving.com/StAlbansRainbowTrailChristmasTrail