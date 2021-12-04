News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Enjoy Christmas carols with ukuleles and a brass band in St Albans park

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 3:30 PM December 4, 2021
The Pluckwits Ukulele Band

The Pluckwits Ukulele Band - Credit: The Pluckwits

It will be Christmas carols with a brass band and ukuleles in St Albans.

St Albans Brass Band and The Pluckwits will be entertaining park-goers with carols and festive songs on Sunday, December 12.

They will be performing live from 2pm until 3pm at the Pavilion in Clarence Park.

The music is provided free and the Pavilion will be selling mulled wine, mince pies and hot chocolate. 

Vicky Arlidge, founder of The Pluckwits, said: "I absolutely love this unique combination of ukuleles and a brass band!

"Throw in a few Santa hats, a dose of Christmas spirit and some boozy hot chocolates (or mulled wine!) and this performance cannot fail to bring joy to the St Albans community!"

St Albans City Brass Band's Richard Sved and Ethan Haley

St Albans City Brass Band's Richard Sved and Ethan Haley - Credit: St Albans Brass Band

Lyric sheets will be provided so why not go along and shake the 2021 blues with a rousing chorus of Jingle Bells, White Christmas, Frosty the Snowman and Fairytale of New York?

Richard Sved, chair of St Albans Brass Band, said: "We’ve collaborated with The Pluckwits before and it’s excellent fun to work with such enthusiastic and talented performers.

"We were going to play a concert together last year, but then the first lockdown happened so this is unfinished business."

