St Albans Arts Society's summer exhibition returns

Published: 7:19 PM July 26, 2021

St Albans Art Society is exhibiting in Upper Dagnall Street Baptist Church Hall, just off the Market Place. - Credit: St Albans Art Society

Lockdown prevented St Albans Art Society from running any of its events last year.

With the opening up of the country, the society is kick-starting its programme with a live exhibition in Upper Dagnall Street Baptist Church Hall, just off the Market Place.

The society's summer exhibition opens on Wednesday, July 28 and runs until Saturday, July 31, from 10am to 6pm each day.

The exhibition promises over 200 pieces of artwork on show.

The paintings will include stunning landscapes, still life and portraits. It also includes 3D work, ceramics and sculpture.

There will be a special section devoted to subjects depicting various aspects and views of the city and surrounding district.

"We highlight the visual richness of the city itself with works aimed at the St Albans Trophy," said a society spokesperson.

"This is an award given to the work that best illustrates the character of St Albans in an original way."

Most works are for sale. Entry to the exhibition is free.