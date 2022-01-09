St Albans schoolboy Henry Meredith plays Maxim in The Great alongside Elle Fanning. - Credit: Supplied by Starzplay / HULU / Jon Meredith

A talented young St Albans actor is appearing in a Golden Globes nominated series.

St Albans schoolboy Henry Meredith plays Maxim in The Great, which stars Golden Globes nominees Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

The “occasionally true” satirical period romp is loosely based on the rise of Catherine the Great in Russia.

Henry appears in the final two episodes of the 10-part second series.

All episodes of the Golden Globes nominated comedy drama are now available to watch in the UK on streaming platform Starzplay, which is available via Amazon Prime Video. Huzzah!

Maleficent film star Elle Fanning plays Empress Catherine, while Mad Max: Fury Road and X-Men: First Class actor Nicholas Hoult plays Emperor Peter.

Both Fanning and Hoult have been nominated for Golden Globes for their performances as the two leads in the ahistorical drama.

Describing his role in The Great, Henry said: “I loved playing Maxim as he’s a noble rascal.

"I was lucky to wear some amazing period costumes and in one scene eat lots of amazing cake!

“I’m involved in the series finale storyline in episodes 9 and 10 and hopefully could be back for more!”

The past year has been one to remember for Henry as he has worked on some outstanding projects in TV, film and on stage.

Firstly in May, he was cast as Charlie in the upcoming feature film The Gallery, joining a fantastic cast including Anna Popplewell of the Narnia franchise, George Blagden (Versailles) and former EastEnders regular Kara Tointon, who played his mum.

The film is set in two distinct time frames where viewers can chose the course of events.

Shortly after, Henry was cast as Maxim for season two of Hulu and Prime’s global and Emmy-nominated series The Great, written by Tony McNamara, the writer of Cruella and the Oscar-winning The Favourite.

This was an amazing experience for Henry, who was lucky enough to be in scenes with Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, and Gwilym Lee, of Bohemian Rhapsody fame.

Henry recently completed his run as Fleance in Macbeth at the Almeida Theatre with film star Saoirse Ronan and an amazing cast.

This was Henry’s stage debut and he was also part of the global streaming of the play.

Several A-list actors watched the play, including Kate Winslet, Margot Robbie, and Marvel Loki star Tom Hiddleston, who also met the cast after the performance.