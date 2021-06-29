News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Everyone’s favourite beagle is arriving at the Abbey Theatre in Snoopy! The Musical

Alan Davies

Published: 11:24 AM June 29, 2021   
Snoopy! The Musical rehearsals.

Members of St Albans Youth Music Theatre rehearsing for their youth production of Snoopy! The Musical, which opens at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans on Thursday, July 8. - Credit: Jon Schick

Youth performers will be bringing Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and Co to life on stage in St Albans.

The Abbey Theatre’s season continues next week with a production of Snoopy! The Musical, a charming take on Charles M. Schulz’s well-loved comic strip.

Cast and creatives bring Schulz’s timeless, much-loved Peanuts characters to the main stage for a story full of music and dance that’s tremendous fun for all ages.

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Jon Schick

The St Albans Youth Music Theatre production takes place from Thursday, July 8 to Saturday, July 10.

The 1975 sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie BrownSnoopy! The Musical is full of memorable songs such as Dime a Dozen and Just One Person.

With the constraints of social distancing, this vibrant show is performed by not just one, but two talented young casts under the direction of Matt Hughes-Short.

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Jon Schick

This is Matt's first directing role after his acclaimed performance with the Company of Ten, as Hamm in Beckett’s Endgame. 

He is grateful for the support he’s had from his creative and technical team.

"They have worked since September 2020, tirelessly organising, choreographing, and designing this show, in alien circumstances.

"Their contribution cannot be understated, and it has been a privilege to work with them all."

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

In rehearsal for the youth production of Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Jon Schick

Whether you’re familiar with it or not, come along and be captivated by Schulz’s quirky yet recognisable world.

First up, of course, there’s Snoopy, the endearing beagle whose profound wisdom centres around napping a lot and saying things such as: “All his life he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. For after all, he was only human. He wasn’t a dog.”

Snoopy’s owner, Charlie Brown, is a loveable loser and one of the most famous cartoon characters of all time.

The rest of the gang are Linus, Charlie's blanket-toting best friend, and love interest of Sally, Charlie Brown's younger sister.

Then there's Lucy, older sister of Linus and Charlie’s psychiatrist and friend, and Peppermint Patty, a freckle-faced tomboy who likes Charlie.

And last but not least, we have Snoopy's best friend Woodstock, a yellow bird with much to say. 

In-theatre tickets are very limited, but all performances are also being livestreamed.

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

In rehearsal for the youth production of Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Jon Schick

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

In rehearsal for the youth production of Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Jon Schick

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Jon Schick

Rehearsals for Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

In rehearsal for St Albans Youth Music Theatre's production of Snoopy! The Musical at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Jon Schick


